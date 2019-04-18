Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo. Photo: Reuters
Facebook bans ‘violent or hateful’ UK far-right groups
- Groups kicked off the platform include the English Defence League, Knights Templar International, Britain First and the British National Party
EU approves tougher copyright rules in blow to Google and Facebook
- Move is designed to provide fair compensation for creative industries
