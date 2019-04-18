Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police officers carry away a climate change activist who was blocking the road junction at Oxford Circus in central London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Europe

London climate change protesters Extinction Rebellion plan to disrupt Heathrow Airport on busy Easter holiday weekend

  • Extinction Rebellion group said it would mount a protest on Friday as it vowed to escalate its campaign of disruption
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:51pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:29am, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers carry away a climate change activist who was blocking the road junction at Oxford Circus in central London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A demonstrator shouts during a protest near Parliament in London, Friday, April 12. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Climate change protesters threaten to block central London roads for days in bid to to compel government to take action

  • Protesters plan to block traffic at Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Piccadilly Circus
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:11pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:11pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A demonstrator shouts during a protest near Parliament in London, Friday, April 12. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.