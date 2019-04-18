Police officers carry away a climate change activist who was blocking the road junction at Oxford Circus in central London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
London climate change protesters Extinction Rebellion plan to disrupt Heathrow Airport on busy Easter holiday weekend
- Extinction Rebellion group said it would mount a protest on Friday as it vowed to escalate its campaign of disruption
Topic | Britain
Police officers carry away a climate change activist who was blocking the road junction at Oxford Circus in central London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
A demonstrator shouts during a protest near Parliament in London, Friday, April 12. Photo: AP Photo
Climate change protesters threaten to block central London roads for days in bid to to compel government to take action
- Protesters plan to block traffic at Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Piccadilly Circus
Topic | Climate change
A demonstrator shouts during a protest near Parliament in London, Friday, April 12. Photo: AP Photo