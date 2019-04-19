Channels

A crowd gathers in front of the Paris city hall, France, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, during a tribute to the firefighters who saved Notre Dame Cathedral from collapse. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Notre Dame Cathedral fire likely to have been caused by short circuit, police official says

  • Investigators continue searching for clues as France pays day-long tribute to firefighters who saved centuries-old building
  • Fire officials warn that damaged landmark remains unstable and extremely dangerous
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:20am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:37am, 19 Apr, 2019

A bouquet of flowers is seen in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

France warns scammers are preying on Notre Dame donors after tragic fire

  • French President Macron has vowed to rebuild the cathedral, with the cause already attracting millions in donations
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:18am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:18am, 18 Apr, 2019

