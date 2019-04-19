Channels

Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming gives a keynote speech during the ‘Chinese Bridge’ Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students UK Regional Final in London. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

China asks Britain for help to boost image of Belt and Road Initiative

  • China’s Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming cites ‘rule-making’ as an area for bilateral cooperation with the UK
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 5:16pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:39pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming gives a keynote speech during the 'Chinese Bridge' Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students UK Regional Final in London. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi appealed to nations to cooperate on the belt and road plan, not just criticise it. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

‘Cooperate or stop criticising’, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi says as belt and road summit nears

  • Beijing’s global trade plan is a platform for cooperation, not a tool to boost geopolitical influence, diplomat says
  • 40 heads of state, representatives of 150 countries set to take part in global conference from April 25-27
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 4:10pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:10pm, 19 Apr, 2019

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi appealed to nations to cooperate on the belt and road plan, not just criticise it. Photo: AFP
