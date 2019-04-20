Thames Water is investigating how the concrete ended up in the sewer. Photo: Thames Water
This ‘concreteberg’ weighing as much as a blue whale is clogging London’s sewers
- Removal of solidified concrete mass estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, utility service Thames Water says
- Traffic disruptions expected in area as workers chip away at blockage with jackhammer drills and high-pressure jets
Topic | Britain
Thames Water is investigating how the concrete ended up in the sewer. Photo: Thames Water