Police officers inspect the scene where 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead, in Londonderry. Photo: Reuters
Two men arrested over killing of journalist in Northern Ireland
- Lyra Mckee, 29, was shot dead on Thursday during a riot in which Irish nationalist youths attack police following a raid
- Her death has raised fears that small marginalised groups are trying to exploit political tensions caused by Britain’s decision to exit the European Union
Topic | Britain
