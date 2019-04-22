Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Crowds watch as Swedish schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during an Extinction Rebellion protest in Marble Arch, central London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

‘Humanity is at a crossroads’: London climate change protesters will call halt to action if British government agrees to talks

  • Seventh day of action in the British capital saw number of arrests climb to more than 950, as group demands action to tackle pollution
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:49am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:49am, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Crowds watch as Swedish schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during an Extinction Rebellion protest in Marble Arch, central London. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police officers carry away a climate change activist who was blocking the road junction at Oxford Circus in central London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Europe

London climate change protesters Extinction Rebellion plan to disrupt Heathrow Airport on busy Easter holiday weekend

  • Extinction Rebellion group said it would mount a protest on Friday as it vowed to escalate its campaign of disruption
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:51pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:29am, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers carry away a climate change activist who was blocking the road junction at Oxford Circus in central London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.