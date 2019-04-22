Crowds watch as Swedish schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during an Extinction Rebellion protest in Marble Arch, central London. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Humanity is at a crossroads’: London climate change protesters will call halt to action if British government agrees to talks
- Seventh day of action in the British capital saw number of arrests climb to more than 950, as group demands action to tackle pollution
Topic | Britain
Crowds watch as Swedish schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during an Extinction Rebellion protest in Marble Arch, central London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police officers carry away a climate change activist who was blocking the road junction at Oxford Circus in central London on Thursday. Photo: AFP
London climate change protesters Extinction Rebellion plan to disrupt Heathrow Airport on busy Easter holiday weekend
- Extinction Rebellion group said it would mount a protest on Friday as it vowed to escalate its campaign of disruption
Topic | Britain
Police officers carry away a climate change activist who was blocking the road junction at Oxford Circus in central London on Thursday. Photo: AFP