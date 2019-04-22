Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supporters of opposition party VMRO-DPMNE celebrate the results in the first round of the presidential elections in front of the party headquarters in Skopj. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Low turnout dogs tight North Macedonia presidential vote as rival candidates neck and neck in polls

  • Run-off vote likely in next two weeks in polls that have seen a turnout of just 41 per cent
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:42am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:42am, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of opposition party VMRO-DPMNE celebrate the results in the first round of the presidential elections in front of the party headquarters in Skopj. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.