Presidential guards present arms in front of the Parthenon temple during the ceremony for the annual anniversary of the liberation of Athens from Nazi occupation, at the Acropolis Hill, in Athens. Photo: EPA
Greece will demand Germany pay US$337 billion for Nazi occupation
- MPs vote to put pressure on Berlin as European parliamentary elections loom
- Athens says war destruction played major part in delaying Greece’s development as modern state
