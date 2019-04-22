Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bodyguards protect Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People’s Party, as protesters attack during the funeral of a soldier who was slain during clashes with Kurdish rebels. Photo: AP
Europe

Turkey police arrest ruling party member, five others after opposition leader attacked

  • Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu was attacked on Sunday by a mob at the funeral of a soldier killed fighting Kurdish militants
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:26pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:25pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bodyguards protect Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People’s Party, as protesters attack during the funeral of a soldier who was slain during clashes with Kurdish rebels. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.