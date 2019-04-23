This photo, released on Monday and taken by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, shows Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP
British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton publish new photos of Prince Louis to mark first birthday
- Pictures were all taken this month by his mother at the family’s home in Norfolk
- Louis, the couple’s youngest son, is fifth in line to the throne
