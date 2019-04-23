‘Sincere apologies’: New IRA admits murder of journalist Lyra McKee

(Slaoinournalist and author Lyra McKee posing for a photograph in Belfast. – The killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry on April 18, 2019 marked the latest upsurge of violence in Northern Ireland -- where fears grow that a fragile and hard-won peace is increasingly at risk. (Photo by Jess LOWE / JESS LOWE PHOTOGRAPHY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “ AFP PHOTO / JESS LOWE PHOTOGRAPHY “ – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JOSEPH STENSON