(Slaoinournalist and author Lyra McKee posing for a photograph in Belfast. – The killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry on April 18, 2019 marked the latest upsurge of violence in Northern Ireland -- where fears grow that a fragile and hard-won peace is increasingly at risk. (Photo by Jess LOWE / JESS LOWE PHOTOGRAPHY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “ AFP PHOTO / JESS LOWE PHOTOGRAPHY “ – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JOSEPH STENSON
‘Sincere apologies’: New IRA admits murder of journalist Lyra McKee
- Group’s statement came amid protests outside Derry offices of Saoradh, a republican party that reflects New IRA thinking
- Lyra McKee was standing near police when she was shot in the head on Thursday in Creggan
Topic | Ireland
