Huawei will be allowed to supply some ‘non core’ technology to British phone companies. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

UK PM Theresa May to ban Huawei from providing ‘core’ parts of Britain’s 5G network

  • Britain’s National Security Council agreed to allow Huawei access to ‘non core’ parts of the 5G mobile infrastructure
  • Officials in the United States and elsewhere have been increasingly public in voicing concerns that Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying or sabotage
Topic |   Huawei
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 8:52am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:52am, 24 Apr, 2019

Huawei Technologies’ research and development centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Big Tech

University of Illinois the latest US school to end research collaboration with China’s Huawei

  • Only 11 researchers out of about 3,000 faculty have sponsored research awards from Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 12:57pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 23 Apr, 2019

