Huawei will be allowed to supply some ‘non core’ technology to British phone companies. Photo: Bloomberg
UK PM Theresa May to ban Huawei from providing ‘core’ parts of Britain’s 5G network
- Britain’s National Security Council agreed to allow Huawei access to ‘non core’ parts of the 5G mobile infrastructure
- Officials in the United States and elsewhere have been increasingly public in voicing concerns that Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying or sabotage
Huawei Technologies’ research and development centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Agence France-Presse
University of Illinois the latest US school to end research collaboration with China’s Huawei
- Only 11 researchers out of about 3,000 faculty have sponsored research awards from Huawei
