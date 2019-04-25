Channels

Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, a report says. Photo: AFP
Europe

Five Eyes spies play down split as ‘Huawei leak’ roils UK government

  • UK PM urged to investigate who leaked decision about Huawei’s role in Britain’s 5G network from confidential meeting of her National Security Council
  • Britain appears set to allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of the network, as Chinese tech giant ‘welcomes report’
Topic |   Huawei
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 11:15am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:05pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya, near Kuala Lumpur, on April 15, 2019. Photo: Kyodo
Enterprises

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad’s visit to Huawei in Beijing seen as sign of ‘endorsement’

  • Some of Malaysia’s major telecom operators, such as Maxis and Axiata, are already key customers for Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Zen Soo  

Published: 11:11am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:40am, 25 Apr, 2019

