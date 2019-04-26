French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference to unveil his policy response to the “yellow vest” protests on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron vows tax cuts for workers after months of ‘yellow vest’ protests
- In long-awaited announcement delayed by Notre Dame Cathedral fire, French leader calls for end to street violence and return to public order
- The Paris news conference is a first for Macron, who is known for keeping his distance from media
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference to unveil his policy response to the “yellow vest” protests on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron to unveil new ‘concrete’ measures to allay ‘yellow vest’ anger
- Televised address comes after more than 10,000 debates on the topic have been held in France
