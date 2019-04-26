Channels

Lilit Martirosian complained of widespread hostility and discrimination against sexual minorities in Armenia. Photo: Handout
Europe

Armenian MPs call for transgender activist Lilit Martirosyan to be burned alive after high-profile speech

  • Martirosyan became the first member of her country’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community to take to the parliamentary podium
Topic |   LGBTQ
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 5:04pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:04pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Lilit Martirosian complained of widespread hostility and discrimination against sexual minorities in Armenia. Photo: Handout
The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Judge in LGBT civil union legal challenge rejects bid by Hong Kong Catholic diocese and conservative groups to join litigation

  • Mr Justice Anderson Chow rules court can not arbitrate on social or theological issues and works only on legal considerations
  • Counsel for Catholic diocese had argued outcome of court case could lead to ‘reverse discrimination’ and have chilling effect on church
Topic |   LGBTQ
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 5:59pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 23 Apr, 2019

The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
