Lilit Martirosian complained of widespread hostility and discrimination against sexual minorities in Armenia. Photo: Handout
Armenian MPs call for transgender activist Lilit Martirosyan to be burned alive after high-profile speech
- Martirosyan became the first member of her country’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community to take to the parliamentary podium
The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Judge in LGBT civil union legal challenge rejects bid by Hong Kong Catholic diocese and conservative groups to join litigation
- Mr Justice Anderson Chow rules court can not arbitrate on social or theological issues and works only on legal considerations
- Counsel for Catholic diocese had argued outcome of court case could lead to ‘reverse discrimination’ and have chilling effect on church
