Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins, Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May wait as the coffin of murdered journalist Lyra McKee is taken out of the church. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Murder of journalist Lyra McKee spurs bid to restore Northern Ireland’s collapsed government
- Two governments expected to make an announcement about talks to revive the power-sharing administration
Armed police at the scene of unrest in Creggan, Londonderry, in Northern Ireland on April 18, 2019. Photo: AP
Woman shot dead in ‘terrorist incident’ during Northern Ireland riot
- Unrest came before Easter weekend, where republicans mark the anniversary of the 1916 uprising and a time when dissidents are traditionally active
