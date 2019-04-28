In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London. Photo: AP Photo
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may have been victim of ‘espionage’ and extortion while in Ecuadorean embassy, lawyers claim
- Source in 47-year-old’s defence team says complaint is against ‘a group of Spaniards who allegedly engaged in extortion’
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London. Photo: Reuters
Ecuador President Moreno slams Julian Assange, says he hosted hackers at embassy during seven-year stay
- Swedish programmer Ola Bini, who is in custody in Ecuador, was one of those who visited and during his stays hacked mobile phones and online accounts belonging to both private citizens and government
