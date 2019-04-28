Extinction Rebellion climate change activists lie on the floor to symbolise a "mass die" at the Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin on April 27. Photo: AFP
Extinction Rebellion climate change activists stage mass ‘die-in’ protests across the globe to put spotlight on risk to human life
- Protesters lie down in the streets in France, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Italy, The Netherlands and the UK
Topic | Climate change
Crowds watch as Swedish schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during an Extinction Rebellion protest in Marble Arch, central London. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Humanity is at a crossroads’: London climate change protesters will call halt to action if British government agrees to talks
- Seventh day of action in the British capital saw number of arrests climb to more than 950, as group demands action to tackle pollution
Topic | Britain
