Pablo Casado, leader of People's Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua
Spaniards flock to vote in country’s snap election, with far-right set to emerge with big gains
- Early polls have predicted outgoing socialist premier Pedro Sanchez will win, but without the majority needed to govern alone
- Results are expected later on Sunday
Topic | European Union
European Union members are expected to raise China’s “unfair trade practices” at a summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain’s top envoy to China says New Silk Road won’t solve ‘substantial’ trade gap
- Spanish ambassador Rafael Dezcallar de Mazarredo calls on Beijing to open its market and level the playing field, ahead of EU-China summit in Brussels
- He also urges China to take more responsibility by reviewing its trade practices
Topic | China-EU relations
