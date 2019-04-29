Channels

Pablo Casado, leader of People's Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

Spaniards flock to vote in country’s snap election, with far-right set to emerge with big gains

  • Early polls have predicted outgoing socialist premier Pedro Sanchez will win, but without the majority needed to govern alone
  • Results are expected later on Sunday
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:44am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:44am, 29 Apr, 2019

Pablo Casado, leader of People's Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua
European Union members are expected to raise China’s “unfair trade practices” at a summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Spain’s top envoy to China says New Silk Road won’t solve ‘substantial’ trade gap

  • Spanish ambassador Rafael Dezcallar de Mazarredo calls on Beijing to open its market and level the playing field, ahead of EU-China summit in Brussels
  • He also urges China to take more responsibility by reviewing its trade practices
Topic |   China-EU relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 5:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:18pm, 16 Apr, 2019

European Union members are expected to raise China's "unfair trade practices" at a summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
