Policemen gather during a ceremony on April 19 in tribute to a colleague who killed herself at Montpellier's main police station. Photo: AFP
Europe

France moves to stem surge in police suicides by opening prevention unit

  • Police unions say officers are under intense strain since the eruption of ‘yellow vest’ protests in November
  • So far this year 28 officers have killed themselves, up from a total of 35 for all of last year, according to interior ministry figures
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:50pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:50pm, 29 Apr, 2019

