Policemen gather during a ceremony on April 19 in tribute to a colleague who killed herself at Montpellier's main police station. Photo: AFP
France moves to stem surge in police suicides by opening prevention unit
- Police unions say officers are under intense strain since the eruption of ‘yellow vest’ protests in November
- So far this year 28 officers have killed themselves, up from a total of 35 for all of last year, according to interior ministry figures
Topic | France
