Polish actress Magdalena Cielecka points a banana at her head to protest the removal of the artwork from the National Museum in Warsaw. Photo: AP
Ban on banana-eating artwork draws ridicule in Poland
- ‘Consumer Art’, showing a young woman eating a banana with great pleasure, was removed from the National Museum in Warsaw
- Before its removal, the museum’s new head had been summoned to the Ministry of Culture
Topic | Poland
