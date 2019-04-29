Channels

Polish actress Magdalena Cielecka points a banana at her head to protest the removal of the artwork from the National Museum in Warsaw. Photo: AP
Europe

Ban on banana-eating artwork draws ridicule in Poland

  'Consumer Art', showing a young woman eating a banana with great pleasure, was removed from the National Museum in Warsaw
  Before its removal, the museum's new head had been summoned to the Ministry of Culture
Topic |   Poland
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:29pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Polish actress Magdalena Cielecka points a banana at her head to protest the removal of the artwork from the National Museum in Warsaw. Photo: AP
