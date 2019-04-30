A visitor looks at the Leonardo da Vinci piece ‘Vitruvian Man’ in Milan in May 2015. May 2 marks the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance artist. Photo: AFP
Italians try to crack Leonardo da Vinci DNA code with lock of hair, which will be displayed for 500th anniversary of artist’s death
- Relic ‘long hidden’ in private US collection could help answer questions about da Vinci’s remains and living descendants
Topic | Italy
A visitor looks at the Leonardo da Vinci piece ‘Vitruvian Man’ in Milan in May 2015. May 2 marks the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance artist. Photo: AFP