WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1. Photo: AFP
Europe

UK judge sentences WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail seven years ago

  • Judge points out that the 47-year-old’s stay in the Ecuadorean embassy had cost British taxpayers US$21 million
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:26pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 7:50pm, 1 May, 2019

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1. Photo: AFP
In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may have been victim of ‘espionage’ and extortion while in Ecuadorean embassy, lawyers claim

  • Source in 47-year-old’s defence team says complaint is against ‘a group of Spaniards who allegedly engaged in extortion’
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:59am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:29am, 28 Apr, 2019

In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London. Photo: AP Photo
