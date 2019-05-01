WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1. Photo: AFP
UK judge sentences WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail seven years ago
- Judge points out that the 47-year-old’s stay in the Ecuadorean embassy had cost British taxpayers US$21 million
In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London. Photo: AP Photo
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may have been victim of ‘espionage’ and extortion while in Ecuadorean embassy, lawyers claim
- Source in 47-year-old’s defence team says complaint is against ‘a group of Spaniards who allegedly engaged in extortion’
