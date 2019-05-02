Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson outside Downing Street on April 2. Photo: Reuters
Theresa May sacks British defence minister Gavin Williamson over Huawei leak
- Prime minister says she has ‘lost confidence in his ability to serve’ as member of her Cabinet
Journalists and guests watch a trailer during the press conference for the launch of Huawei Technologies’ new 5G products at the company’s Executive Briefing Centre in Beijing on January 24, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Who controls Huawei? Chinese telecoms leader’s ownership structure explained in more detail
- Huawei goes on the offensive after research paper questions ownership structure
