Protesters demonstrate at the entrance of Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Photo: AP Photo
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he does not want to be extradited to the United States to face hacking charge
- Assange was earlier sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a British court for skipping bail when he holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy for seven years
Topic | WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1. Photo: AFP
UK judge sentences WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail seven years ago
- Judge points out that the 47-year-old’s stay in the Ecuadorean embassy had cost British taxpayers US$21 million
