Britain's ousted defence secretary Gavin Williamson leaves Downing Street. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘I have been completely and utterly screwed’: ousted British defense secretary Gavin Williamson hits back after being sacked over Huawei leak
- Former government chief whip denies the leaking of confidential discussions over Huawei’s roll in the UK’s 5G network
- Spokesman for Theresa May says ‘this was not about what was leaked, it was about where this was leaked from’
Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson outside Downing Street on April 2. Photo: Reuters
Theresa May sacks British defence minister Gavin Williamson over Huawei leak
- In letter to Williamson, May says she has ‘compelling evidence’ he is behind ‘unauthorised disclosure’ of plan to let Huawei build parts of UK’s 5G network
- Denying he was involved, Williamson said he was offered chance to resign but turned it down as it would have been an acceptance of guilt
