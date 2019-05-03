A student displays his hands painted with messages as he poses during an HIV/Aids awareness campaign to mark the International Aids Candlelight Memorial, in Chandigarh, India. Photo: Reuters
The end of Aids in sight? new medication prevents virus being transmitted
- The study monitored nearly 1,000 gay male couples for eight years, while one partner was HIV-positive and receiving antiretroviral treatment
- HIV and the fatal illnesses it provokes remain one of the world’s largest health crises despite much progress in recent years
