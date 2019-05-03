Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after casting her vote at a polling station near her home in Thames Valley, England. Photo: PA via AP
Europe

Main UK parties take battering in England’s local elections as voters express frustration over Brexit deadlock

  • Voters turn to smaller parties as governing Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and hundreds of seats
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:06pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 8:06pm, 3 May, 2019

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks in the Scottish Parliament. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon calls for second independence vote by 2021 as Brexit looms for UK

  • Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom during a 2014 referendum by a margin of 55 per cent to 45 per cent
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:18pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:24am, 25 Apr, 2019

