Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after casting her vote at a polling station near her home in Thames Valley, England. Photo: PA via AP
Main UK parties take battering in England’s local elections as voters express frustration over Brexit deadlock
- Voters turn to smaller parties as governing Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and hundreds of seats
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after casting her vote at a polling station near her home in Thames Valley, England. Photo: PA via AP
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks in the Scottish Parliament. Photo: Reuters
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon calls for second independence vote by 2021 as Brexit looms for UK
- Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom during a 2014 referendum by a margin of 55 per cent to 45 per cent
Topic | Britain
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks in the Scottish Parliament. Photo: Reuters