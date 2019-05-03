Channels

Demonstrators protest outside Westminster Magistrates Court, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had a US extradition request hearing, in London. Photo: Reuters
Europe

UN calls for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s release from high-security British jail, calls sentence ‘disproportionate’

  • UN working group on arbitrary detention said Assange violating the terms of his bail was a ‘minor violation’
Topic |   WikiLeaks
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:04pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 12:03am, 4 May, 2019

Protesters demonstrate at the entrance of Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he does not want to be extradited to the United States to face hacking charge

  • Assange was earlier sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a British court for skipping bail when he holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy for seven years
Topic |   WikiLeaks
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:56pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 6:56pm, 2 May, 2019

