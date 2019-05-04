Channels

A Huawei logo at the company’s offices in Reading, Britain on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

In Prague, 30 countries seek united approach to 5G security amid Huawei concerns

  • Non-binding proposal warns governments against relying on suppliers susceptible to state influence
  • Unified action could help countries caught between Beijing and Washington, which is urging allies to ban Chinese tech giant
Topic |   Huawei
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 4:14am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 4:14am, 4 May, 2019

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc toasts with US President Donald Trump in Manila. Photo: AFP
Le Hong Hiep
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Le Hong Hiep

Vietnam races to launch 5G network, but Chinese tech giant Huawei notably left out of plan

  • The country’s major telecoms firms have been granted licenses to start network testing, with Viettel claiming to have services up and running soon
  • But as Hanoi seeks to boost ties with Washington, Vietnam’s new hi-tech network is likely to come without the Chinese tech maker’s gear
Le Hong Hiep

Le Hong Hiep  

Published: 3:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 3:57am, 4 May, 2019

