Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in the Thames Valley on Thursday. Photo: AP
‘We don’t want you’: British Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure to quit after losing 1,334 seats in local elections
- Some MPs want change in party rules to remove May from office as soon as possible
- Conservatives lost more than 1,300 seats in polls dominated by the Brexit stalemate – possibly the worst Tory local election performance in 24 years
Main UK parties take battering in England’s local elections as voters express frustration over Brexit deadlock
- Voters turn to smaller parties as governing Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and hundreds of seats
