Britain's former defence secretary Gavin Williamson (L) and Britain's International Development Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt arrive in Downing street in central London. Photo: AFP
British police say leak of top secret Huawei 5G details did ‘not amount to a criminal offence’
- Announcement from London’s Metropolitan Police follows the sacking of British defence secretary Gavin Williamson
Huawei is facing US charges of bank fraud and sanctions violations. Photo: Reuters
Huawei will fight US efforts to disqualify lead lawyer James Cole in bank fraud and sanctions case
- The US government did not make public why it is seeking to remove Cole, a former deputy attorney general in the Obama administration
- ‘We have seen no facts from the government that would justify disqualifying him and denying Huawei its constitutional rights,’ the company says
