This undated and unlocated picture taken from a Facebook page allegedly shows 35-year-old Greek Cypriot army officer Nicos Metaxas posing for a selfie. Photo: Facebook via AP
Cyprus ‘serial killer’ Captain Nicos Metaxas appears in court as police retrieve fifth body
- Local police said on Sunday that they had retrieved a suitcase containing the remains of a human body at an acidic man-made lake southwest of Nicosia
Police investigating the flooded mine shaft outside Mitsero village, near the capital Nicosia, Cyprus on April 22, 2019. Photo: AP
Two Filipino women who vanished last year found dead in flooded Cyprus mine shaft, daughter of one still missing
- Cypriot army officer suspected of killing all three, as campaigners claim police ignored concerns about their safety when women disappeared last year
