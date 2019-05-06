Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry in Morocco. Photo: Reuters
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, gives birth to a boy
- Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, a US-born former actress, married in a lavish ceremony at the monarch’s Windsor Castle home in May last year
- The baby is the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules
