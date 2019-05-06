Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry in Morocco. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, gives birth to a boy

  • Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, a US-born former actress, married in a lavish ceremony at the monarch’s Windsor Castle home in May last year
  • The baby is the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:30pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 10:07pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry in Morocco. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.