Firefighters at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15. Photo: AFP
Six Paris firefighters face charges over gang rape of Norwegian student at fire station
- Victim, 20, had met fireman from Plaisance station at a bar and gone to his room with him
- Complaint filed by student involves subsequent actions of other firefighters; first fireman ‘not implicated’
The spire of Notre Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames on Monday, April 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
Firefighters save Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral after massive blaze guts roof, burns down spire
- Main towers of the building saved after hours-long battle with flames, Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said
- One firefighter injured, no civilian casualties reported
