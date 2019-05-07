Channels

Firefighters at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15. Photo: AFP
Europe

Six Paris firefighters face charges over gang rape of Norwegian student at fire station

  • Victim, 20, had met fireman from Plaisance station at a bar and gone to his room with him
  • Complaint filed by student involves subsequent actions of other firefighters; first fireman ‘not implicated’
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:46am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 4:46am, 7 May, 2019

The spire of Notre Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames on Monday, April 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
Europe

Firefighters save Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral after massive blaze guts roof, burns down spire

  • Main towers of the building saved after hours-long battle with flames, Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said
  • One firefighter injured, no civilian casualties reported
Topic |   France
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Published: 1:48am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:18pm, 16 Apr, 2019

