A still of a video showing people running from the scene of the attack in London on June 3, 2017. Photo: AP
Terror inquest hears details of 2017’s deadly London Bridge attack
- The London Bridge inquests began at the Old Bailey on Tuesday with details of the attack on June 3, 2017 being read out by the chief coroner
- Details emerged of an off-duty nurse killed as she tried to help the wounded, and a passer-by who desperately tried to tackle the terrorists with a skateboard
Topic | Britain
