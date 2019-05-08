US actress Pamela Anderson leaves Belmarsh Prison in London after visiting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday. Photo: PA via AP
‘He’s an innocent person’: former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson visits WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in prison
- Assange was granted his first social call since being jailed in April for jumping bail in 2012
- Thought the nature of their relationship is unclear, actress has hinted that the two may be more than just friends
Demonstrators protest outside Westminster Magistrates Court, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had a US extradition request hearing, in London. Photo: Reuters
UN calls for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s release from high-security British jail, calls sentence ‘disproportionate’
- UN working group on arbitrary detention said Assange violating the terms of his bail was a ‘minor violation’
