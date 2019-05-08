Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US actress Pamela Anderson leaves Belmarsh Prison in London after visiting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday. Photo: PA via AP
Europe

‘He’s an innocent person’: former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson visits WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in prison

  • Assange was granted his first social call since being jailed in April for jumping bail in 2012
  • Thought the nature of their relationship is unclear, actress has hinted that the two may be more than just friends
Topic |   WikiLeaks
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:57am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 4:57am, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US actress Pamela Anderson leaves Belmarsh Prison in London after visiting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday. Photo: PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators protest outside Westminster Magistrates Court, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had a US extradition request hearing, in London. Photo: Reuters
Europe

UN calls for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s release from high-security British jail, calls sentence ‘disproportionate’

  • UN working group on arbitrary detention said Assange violating the terms of his bail was a ‘minor violation’
Topic |   WikiLeaks
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:04pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 2:40am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators protest outside Westminster Magistrates Court, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had a US extradition request hearing, in London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.