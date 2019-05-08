Prince Harry (R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son in Winsdor. Photo: EPA-EFE
World gets its first glimpse of Meghan and Harry’s royal baby
- Royal couple appeared in front of cameras with their newborn son at Windsor Castle on Wednesday
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were married in May 2018, welcomed the birth of their first child, a son, early on Monday morning. Photo: AP
What has Meghan spent on having a baby – apart from US$65,560 for vegan paint and nursery renovations?
- The Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Harry, Duke of Sussex, welcomed the birth of their son early on Monday, but raising a royal child is not going to be cheap …
