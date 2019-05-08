Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son in Winsdor. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

World gets its first glimpse of Meghan and Harry’s royal baby

  • Royal couple appeared in front of cameras with their newborn son at Windsor Castle on Wednesday
Topic |   Royalty
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:51pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 8:51pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son in Winsdor. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were married in May 2018, welcomed the birth of their first child, a son, early on Monday morning. Photo: AP
People & Events

What has Meghan spent on having a baby – apart from US$65,560 for vegan paint and nursery renovations?

  • The Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Harry, Duke of Sussex, welcomed the birth of their son early on Monday, but raising a royal child is not going to be cheap …
Topic |   Royalty
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Published: 5:01pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 5:01pm, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were married in May 2018, welcomed the birth of their first child, a son, early on Monday morning. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.