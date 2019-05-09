Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their baby son. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, name baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
- Couple announce the name of their son on official Instagram account
Topic | Royalty
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their baby son. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry (R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son in Winsdor. Photo: EPA-EFE
World gets its first glimpse of Meghan and Harry’s royal baby
- Royal couple appeared in front of cameras with their newborn son at Windsor Castle on Wednesday
Topic | Royalty
Prince Harry (R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son in Winsdor. Photo: EPA-EFE