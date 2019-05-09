Tareq Samman, a community defense coordinator for Arab Resource and Organising Center, participates in a strike against Uber’s recent 25 per cent wage cut outside Uber's head office in San Francisco. Photo: Reuters
#UberShutDown: Uber drivers go on strike with protests in London and New York ahead of blockbuster IPO on Friday
- Initial public offering at the end of the week expected to be valued at US$90 billion
Topic | IPO
Tareq Samman, a community defense coordinator for Arab Resource and Organising Center, participates in a strike against Uber’s recent 25 per cent wage cut outside Uber's head office in San Francisco. Photo: Reuters
Masayoshi Son, the chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, plans to raise US$100 billion every two to three years to create Vision Fund successors. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank eyes Vision Fund IPO as investees Uber, WeWork prepare for public listings
- If pursued, an IPO would give investors in the fund a way to cash out part or all of their stakes
Topic | Softbank
Masayoshi Son, the chairman and chief executive of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, plans to raise US$100 billion every two to three years to create Vision Fund successors. Photo: Reuters