A computer illustration of a bacteriophage, or phage, is a virus that infects bacteria. Photo: Science Photo Library / Alamy Stock Photo
British teenager makes remarkable recovery from near death after becoming first ever patient to be treated with genetically engineered virus
- Seventeen-year-old has now returned home after nine months at Great Ormond Street hospital
Topic | Medicine
A computer illustration of a bacteriophage, or phage, is a virus that infects bacteria. Photo: Science Photo Library / Alamy Stock Photo
A pig on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
‘What makes an animal alive?’: scientists revive brain function in dead pigs in breakthrough study
- Discarded brains from pigs slaughtered for food were rehydrated hours later with artificial blood
- Experts say research raises deeper philosophical and ethical questions, creates grey area where animals were ‘not alive, but not completely dead’
Topic | Science
A pig on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters