Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A computer illustration of a bacteriophage, or phage, is a virus that infects bacteria. Photo: Science Photo Library / Alamy Stock Photo
Europe

British teenager makes remarkable recovery from near death after becoming first ever patient to be treated with genetically engineered virus

  • Seventeen-year-old has now returned home after nine months at Great Ormond Street hospital
Topic |   Medicine
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 6:02pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 6:02pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A computer illustration of a bacteriophage, or phage, is a virus that infects bacteria. Photo: Science Photo Library / Alamy Stock Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A pig on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘What makes an animal alive?’: scientists revive brain function in dead pigs in breakthrough study

  • Discarded brains from pigs slaughtered for food were rehydrated hours later with artificial blood
  • Experts say research raises deeper philosophical and ethical questions, creates grey area where animals were ‘not alive, but not completely dead’
Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:56am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:06am, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A pig on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China on January 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.