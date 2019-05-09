Danny Baker poses for a photo in London. Photo: PA via AP
British BBC radio presenter Danny Baker sacked for ‘racist’ royal baby tweet featuring chimpanzee
- Presenter hit back at his sacking, saying the BBC ‘threw me under the bus’ and that the racial implications of his tweet ‘never occurred to me’
Topic | BBC
Prince Harry (R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son in Winsdor. Photo: EPA-EFE
World gets its first glimpse of Meghan and Harry’s royal baby
- Royal couple appeared in front of cameras with their newborn son at Windsor Castle on Wednesday
Topic | Royalty
