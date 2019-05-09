Channels

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani attends talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Photo: Sergei Chirikov
Europe

Europe rejects Iran ‘ultimatum’ to restart nuclear work but stands by deal

  • French President Emmanuel Macron appealed for calm, saying Europe must work to convince Iran to stick with the deal
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:14pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 11:14pm, 9 May, 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani attends talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Photo: Sergei Chirikov
Sanctions are often said to be “targeted”. In practice, however, they are collective punishment. They squeeze the middle classes and impose a disproportionate burden on the poorest and most vulnerable. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hassan Hakimian
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hassan Hakimian

Donald Trump’s economic sanctions on Iran are doomed to fail, as a century of experience reveals

  • A century of experience with sanctions, most often imposed by large nations against the small, details the pain they inflict and shows up their ineffectiveness
  • Among the flawed arguments used to justify them, seven fallacies must be debunked
Hassan Hakimian

Hassan Hakimian  

Published: 10:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:50am, 9 May, 2019

Sanctions are often said to be "targeted". In practice, however, they are collective punishment. They squeeze the middle classes and impose a disproportionate burden on the poorest and most vulnerable. Photo: EPA-EFE
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.