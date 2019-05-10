People work on scaffolding in Paris during construction work to secure Notre Dame. Photo: AFP
French MPs debate controversial law to restore Notre-Dame in just five years
- French President Emmanuel Macron set a target for the restoration to be finished by the time Paris hosts the Olympics in 2024
Topic | France
People work on scaffolding in Paris during construction work to secure Notre Dame. Photo: AFP
The city of Paris, its streets and landmarks, have held a special role as the artistic centre of the fashion industry since its earliest days, so to restore the cathedral is to preserve its own history. Photo: AFP
Why Gucci and Dior’s help with rebuilding Notre Dame makes good business sense
- Donations towards rebuilding the fire-damaged cathedral from LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, Kering’s Francois Pinault and the Bettencourt Meyers family are a smart business move, writes Andrea Felsted
Topic | France
The city of Paris, its streets and landmarks, have held a special role as the artistic centre of the fashion industry since its earliest days, so to restore the cathedral is to preserve its own history. Photo: AFP