Members of the Sport Sabre League pose in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2015. Photo: Reuters
Fight like a Jedi: France embraces Star Wars’ lightsabre as an official sport
- French Fencing Federation adds lightsabre to traditional foil, épée and sabre categories
- Authorities hope move will win new converts to the sport, even creating lightsabre academy to structure training and organise competitions
Topic | France
David Prowse as Darth Vader in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, possibly the most memorable scene from the whole series. Photo: handout
Darth Vader costume from ‘Empire Strikes Back’ could fetch US$2 million at auction
- Iconic costume, which has been stuck in a garage since the 1980s, includes the villain’s black helmet, cape and gloves
Topic | Star Wars
