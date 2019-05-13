Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Romania. Photo: Reuters
‘America first’ meets ‘Hungary first’, but White House wary of love fest
- Donald Trump will host Viktor Orban on Monday, the first time a Hungarian leader has visited the White House since 2005.
- But advisers are cautioning Trump against a full embrace of his counterpart, despite the president’s own affinity for the leader
Topic | Hungary
