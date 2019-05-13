Investigators search for evidence of victims at the Red Lake in Mitsero village, Cyprus. Photo: EPA
Cyprus ‘serial killings’ of Filipino women spark horror, anger at police over racism
- The victims were four Filipinos, including a mother and her six-year-old daughter, a Romanian woman and her eight-year-old daughter, and a woman reported to be Nepalese
- All the women had been reported missing, but police failed to follow up the cases, allowing the alleged killer to carry on for nearly three years
Topic | Cyprus
Investigators search for evidence of victims at the Red Lake in Mitsero village, Cyprus. Photo: EPA