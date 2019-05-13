Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Investigators search for evidence of victims at the Red Lake in Mitsero village, Cyprus. Photo: EPA
Europe

Cyprus ‘serial killings’ of Filipino women spark horror, anger at police over racism

  • The victims were four Filipinos, including a mother and her six-year-old daughter, a Romanian woman and her eight-year-old daughter, and a woman reported to be Nepalese
  • All the women had been reported missing, but police failed to follow up the cases, allowing the alleged killer to carry on for nearly three years
Topic |   Cyprus
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:15pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 12:14pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investigators search for evidence of victims at the Red Lake in Mitsero village, Cyprus. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.