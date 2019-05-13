Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A barbed wire fence at the former Nazi concentration camp Mauthausen, northern Austria. More 300 tiny pieces of human tissue from executed prisoners will be buried on Monday. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘Giving victims back their dignity’: tiny remains of people executed by Nazis buried in Berlin seven decades after war

  • Human tissue remains were found on glass plates once used by Third Reich anatomy professor Hermann Sieve, who dissected inmates’ bodies in part to examine the impact of fear on women
Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:46pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 3:46pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A barbed wire fence at the former Nazi concentration camp Mauthausen, northern Austria. More 300 tiny pieces of human tissue from executed prisoners will be buried on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.