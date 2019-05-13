WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Photo: Reuters
Sweden to reopen rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
- The state prosecutor said the country would continue a preliminary investigation that was dropped in 2017 after he took refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London
- Assange’s Swedish lawyer said he was ‘surprised’ by the move, and maintained that his client was innocent
Protesters demonstrate at the entrance of Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Photo: AP Photo
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he does not want to be extradited to the United States to face hacking charge
- Assange was earlier sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a British court for skipping bail when he holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy for seven years
